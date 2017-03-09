On the Stand, Corzine Defends Bet That Led to MF Global Demise

Former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine defended his big bet on European sovereign debt that was a major factor in the collapse of his company MF Global Holdings Ltd., and said the auditor of the futures and commodities brokerage should have flagged any accounting problems. Corzine, also a former New Jersey senator and Goldman Sachs Group Inc co-chairman, appeared at a trial where MF Global's bankruptcy plan administrator is seeking about $3 billion of damages from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for the auditor's alleged negligence.

