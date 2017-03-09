On the Stand, Corzine Defends Bet Tha...

On the Stand, Corzine Defends Bet That Led to MF Global Demise

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine defended his big bet on European sovereign debt that was a major factor in the collapse of his company MF Global Holdings Ltd., and said the auditor of the futures and commodities brokerage should have flagged any accounting problems. Corzine, also a former New Jersey senator and Goldman Sachs Group Inc co-chairman, appeared at a trial where MF Global's bankruptcy plan administrator is seeking about $3 billion of damages from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for the auditor's alleged negligence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08) 8 hr tbob282 35
Accounting for Store Credit 14 hr ekillian 1
News H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12) Mar 3 Amanda 159
1120S vs Schedule C Mar 1 PixelMisty 1
News Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11) Feb 27 HRB Preparer 19
$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp... Feb 26 george stanton 1
LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit Feb 25 jacksonp2015 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,343 • Total comments across all topics: 279,441,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC