On the Stand, Corzine Defends Bet That Led to MF Global Demise
Former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine defended his big bet on European sovereign debt that was a major factor in the collapse of his company MF Global Holdings Ltd., and said the auditor of the futures and commodities brokerage should have flagged any accounting problems. Corzine, also a former New Jersey senator and Goldman Sachs Group Inc co-chairman, appeared at a trial where MF Global's bankruptcy plan administrator is seeking about $3 billion of damages from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP for the auditor's alleged negligence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|8 hr
|tbob282
|35
|Accounting for Store Credit
|14 hr
|ekillian
|1
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
|1120S vs Schedule C
|Mar 1
|PixelMisty
|1
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
|$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp...
|Feb 26
|george stanton
|1
|LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit
|Feb 25
|jacksonp2015
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC