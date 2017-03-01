Offshore tax look into Cat is cited
Raids by federal agents at three Caterpillar buildings near the heavy-equipment-maker's Illinois headquarters Thursday were part of an investigation into the manufacturer's offshore tax practices, company and law enforcement officials said. Caterpillar has been dogged by accusations that it lowered its domestic tax bill by shifting corporate profits from the United States to an affiliate in Geneva.
