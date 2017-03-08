Numeric Investors LLC Has $2,340,000 Stake in H & R Block Inc
Numeric Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc by 186.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 101,800 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
|1120S vs Schedule C
|Mar 1
|PixelMisty
|1
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
|$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp...
|Feb 26
|george stanton
|1
|LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit
|Feb 25
|jacksonp2015
|1
|Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ...
|Feb 24
|ssmith
|2
|Convertible Bonds With Detachable Warrants
|Feb 23
|Calc678
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC