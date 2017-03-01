New photos reveal what really happened backstage during the...

In the latest chapter of the Oscars best-picture fiasco known as #Envelopegate, Variety published a story on Wednesday that breaks down in photos and a timeline how PricewaterhouseCoopers accountant Brian Cullinan mixed up the envelopes that led to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway going onstage and announcing the wrong winner for best picture. One of those photos, above, shows Cullinan holding two envelopes nearby Beatty backstage, as Beatty was preparing to present best picture.

