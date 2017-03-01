New photos reveal what really happened backstage during the...
In the latest chapter of the Oscars best-picture fiasco known as #Envelopegate, Variety published a story on Wednesday that breaks down in photos and a timeline how PricewaterhouseCoopers accountant Brian Cullinan mixed up the envelopes that led to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway going onstage and announcing the wrong winner for best picture. One of those photos, above, shows Cullinan holding two envelopes nearby Beatty backstage, as Beatty was preparing to present best picture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1120S vs Schedule C
|12 hr
|PixelMisty
|1
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
|$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp...
|Feb 26
|george stanton
|1
|LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit
|Feb 25
|jacksonp2015
|1
|Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ...
|Feb 24
|ssmith
|2
|Convertible Bonds With Detachable Warrants
|Feb 23
|Calc678
|1
|Income Tax Insolvency Worksheet Question (Nov '09)
|Feb 22
|jtdoucet
|16
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC