New photos reveal what really happene...

New photos reveal what really happened backstage during the...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

In the latest chapter of the Oscars best-picture fiasco known as #Envelopegate, Variety published a story on Wednesday that breaks down in photos and a timeline how PricewaterhouseCoopers accountant Brian Cullinan mixed up the envelopes that led to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway going onstage and announcing the wrong winner for best picture. One of those photos, above, shows Cullinan holding two envelopes nearby Beatty backstage, as Beatty was preparing to present best picture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1120S vs Schedule C 12 hr PixelMisty 1
News Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11) Feb 27 HRB Preparer 19
$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp... Feb 26 george stanton 1
LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit Feb 25 jacksonp2015 1
News Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ... Feb 24 ssmith 2
Convertible Bonds With Detachable Warrants Feb 23 Calc678 1
Income Tax Insolvency Worksheet Question (Nov '09) Feb 22 jtdoucet 16
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,927 • Total comments across all topics: 279,244,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC