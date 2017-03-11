Naxal attack: 11 CRPF jawans killed, 5 injured in Chhattisgarh
Eleven personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed when underground Maoists ambushed a Road Opening Party in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, reports said. The CRP jaways too opened fire and it is believed that two Maoists died in the exchange of fire.
