Movers and Shakers for March 19

KPMG LLP promoted Amber-Rae McCampbell to audit manager in the firm's Anchorage office. McCampbell, who moved to Alaska five years ago to join KPMG, specializes in providing financial statement and compliance audits for a range of Alaska-based private companies.

