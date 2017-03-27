More job losses as another city centre store closes down
The national boot shop Jones Bootmaker is shutting one of its stores in Bath with 12 jobs to be axed. The footwear retailer, which has more than 100 branches across the UK, has been sold to private equity firm Endless LLP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Bath.
Comments
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar 24
|Joyornor
|1
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Mar 21
|MBinCDA
|1
|Emailing Tax Returns and Security
|Mar 21
|bcsman
|1
|Accounting Interview
|Mar 15
|Ca11MeSteve0
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|tbob282
|35
|Accounting for Store Credit
|Mar 9
|ekillian
|1
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC