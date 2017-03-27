More job losses as another city centr...

More job losses as another city centre store closes down

The national boot shop Jones Bootmaker is shutting one of its stores in Bath with 12 jobs to be axed. The footwear retailer, which has more than 100 branches across the UK, has been sold to private equity firm Endless LLP.

