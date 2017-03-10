Mike Collier vs. Dan Patrick? The Texas Democratic Party's finance chair makes his bid for Lt. Gov.
Election 2018 has already begun. Last week, Mike Collier cautiously threw his hat into the lieutenant governor's ring against current officeholder Dan Patrick .
