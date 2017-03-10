Mike Collier vs. Dan Patrick? The Tex...

Mike Collier vs. Dan Patrick? The Texas Democratic Party's finance chair makes his bid for Lt. Gov.

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Austin Chronicle

Election 2018 has already begun. Last week, Mike Collier cautiously threw his hat into the lieutenant governor's ring against current officeholder Dan Patrick .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Austin Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Accounting for Store Credit 4 hr ekillian 1
News H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12) Mar 3 Amanda 159
1120S vs Schedule C Mar 1 PixelMisty 1
News Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11) Feb 27 HRB Preparer 19
$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp... Feb 26 george stanton 1
LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit Feb 25 jacksonp2015 1
News Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ... Feb 24 ssmith 2
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,775 • Total comments across all topics: 279,431,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC