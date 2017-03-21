Media Advisory - Interview Opportunit...

Media Advisory - Interview Opportunity With H&R Block: 2017 Canadian Federal Budget

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Canada NewsWire

H&R Block Canada will be on-hand in to learn firsthand what's in store for the coming fiscal year, and will be available to discuss the impact of the Federal budget and how Canadians can plan to get what's theirs in the coming year. , the company serves Canadian taxpayers in 1,200 offices across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada NewsWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Emailing Tax Returns and Security 32 min bcsman 1
Accounting Interview Mar 15 Ca11MeSteve0 1
Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08) Mar 9 tbob282 35
Accounting for Store Credit Mar 9 ekillian 1
News H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12) Mar 3 Amanda 159
1120S vs Schedule C Mar 1 PixelMisty 1
News Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11) Feb 27 HRB Preparer 19
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,414 • Total comments across all topics: 279,715,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC