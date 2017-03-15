Matthew A. Drapkin Purchases 37,734 S...

Matthew A. Drapkin Purchases 37,734 Shares of PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) Stock

4 hrs ago

PRGX Global Inc Director Matthew A. Drapkin acquired 37,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $235,837.50.

