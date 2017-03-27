Maranon adds two portfolio analysts to team
Maranon Capital, L.P. is pleased to announce that Kyle Smith and Brian Pearl have joined the firm as Portfolio Analysts. In this role, they will primarily be working with Maranon's investment and loan operations teams on portfolio management activities.
