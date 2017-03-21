Malaysia's PKFZ: A look into the mult...

Malaysia's PKFZ: A look into the multi-billion dollar scandal with no culprit

ALMOST a decade ago, Malaysia was rocked by a colossal RM12 billion corruption scandal involving the development of a regional shipping hub known as the Port Klang Free Zone . But despite wide-scale investigations on allegations of funds misappropriation, several arrests and countless lawsuits, not a single person has been held accountable to date.

