Malaysia's PKFZ: A look into the multi-billion dollar scandal with no culprit
ALMOST a decade ago, Malaysia was rocked by a colossal RM12 billion corruption scandal involving the development of a regional shipping hub known as the Port Klang Free Zone . But despite wide-scale investigations on allegations of funds misappropriation, several arrests and countless lawsuits, not a single person has been held accountable to date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|20 hr
|MBinCDA
|1
|Emailing Tax Returns and Security
|21 hr
|bcsman
|1
|Accounting Interview
|Mar 15
|Ca11MeSteve0
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|tbob282
|35
|Accounting for Store Credit
|Mar 9
|ekillian
|1
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
|1120S vs Schedule C
|Mar 1
|PixelMisty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC