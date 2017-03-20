LuxLeaks whistleblowers sentenced again

LuxLeaks whistleblowers sentenced again

Read more: EUobserver

LuxLeaks whistleblowers were convicted again by Luxembourg's court of appeal on Wednesday but with reduced sentences compared to the first verdict. Antoine Deltour, a former PricewaterhouseCoopers employee who leaked documents showing how the company helped multinational companies to evade tax in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, was given a 6-month suspended sentence and fined €1,500.

