LuxLeaks whistleblowers sentenced again

LuxLeaks whistleblowers were convicted again by Luxembourg's court of appeal on Wednesday but with reduced sentences compared to the first verdict. Antoine Deltour, a former PricewaterhouseCoopers employee who leaked documents showing how the company helped multinational companies to evade tax in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, was given a 6-month suspended sentence and fined €1,500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EUobserver.