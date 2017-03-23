Lindsay Gardiner of PricewaterhouseCoopers. Picture: Colin Templeton
ECONOMIC growth in Scotland will trail that in the UK as a whole this year and in 2018, partly because of a drag resulting from oil and gas sector weakness, PricewaterhouseCoopers has forecast. PwC predicts the Scottish economy will grow by 1.3 per cent this year, and by 1.1 per cent in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Mar 21
|MBinCDA
|1
|Emailing Tax Returns and Security
|Mar 21
|bcsman
|1
|Accounting Interview
|Mar 15
|Ca11MeSteve0
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|tbob282
|35
|Accounting for Store Credit
|Mar 9
|ekillian
|1
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
|1120S vs Schedule C
|Mar 1
|PixelMisty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC