Lindsay Gardiner of PricewaterhouseCoopers. Picture: Colin Templeton

ECONOMIC growth in Scotland will trail that in the UK as a whole this year and in 2018, partly because of a drag resulting from oil and gas sector weakness, PricewaterhouseCoopers has forecast. PwC predicts the Scottish economy will grow by 1.3 per cent this year, and by 1.1 per cent in 2018.

