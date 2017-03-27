Lincoln Jones Bootmaker to close, administrators confirm
Jones Bootmaker in Lincoln's Waterside Shopping Centre is one of 31 stores across the country to close immediately due to underperformance. There was uncertainty for the future of the brand earlier this month, however administrator KPMG LLP has confirmed that 72 stores across the country, including one in Stamford, have been sold to Endless LLP, a private equity firm, securing around 840 jobs in the UK.
