Lexin Resources put in receivership with over 1,500 assets to be sold

All of the Calgary-based Lexin's assets will be marketed and sold off under the management of Grant Thornton LLP. Those assets include over 1,380 well sites, 201 pipeline licences and 81 facilities - all of which were turned over to the Orphan Well Association to be suspended and locked up after AER shut down Lexin's operations in February.

