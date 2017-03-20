Let's make a deal: Insurance sector p...

Let's make a deal: Insurance sector primed for mergers in 2017

A year of deal-making in the insurance industry is ahead for 2017, a new report released Wednesday by KPMG International predicts. According to the report called "The New Deal: Driving Insurance Transformation with Strategy-aligned M&A," 84% of insurance companies plan to make between one and three acquisitions in 2017, while 94% plan at least one divestiture.

