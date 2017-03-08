KPMG Elects Bill Thomas as Global Chairman
William B Thomas, 49, has been elected Chairman of KPMG International. He will lead the KPMG global network of professional services firms for a 4-year term, effective October 1, 2017, succeeding John B Veihmeyer, 61, who is completing his term as Chairman and retiring from the firm, at the end of September 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The CPA Technology Advisor.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|5 hr
|tbob282
|35
|Accounting for Store Credit
|11 hr
|ekillian
|1
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
|1120S vs Schedule C
|Mar 1
|PixelMisty
|1
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
|$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp...
|Feb 26
|george stanton
|1
|LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit
|Feb 25
|jacksonp2015
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC