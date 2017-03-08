KPMG Elects Bill Thomas as Global Cha...

KPMG Elects Bill Thomas as Global Chairman

William B Thomas, 49, has been elected Chairman of KPMG International. He will lead the KPMG global network of professional services firms for a 4-year term, effective October 1, 2017, succeeding John B Veihmeyer, 61, who is completing his term as Chairman and retiring from the firm, at the end of September 2017.

