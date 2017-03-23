KPMG cooperating with MTA on probe of...

KPMG cooperating with MTA on probe of former official

KPMG said it has been cooperating with authorities on an investigation of a former official at New York's Metropolitan Transit Authority who has been accused of steering work to the Big Four firm. The New York Post reported Monday that Angel Barbosa, former chief procurement officer at the MTA, was under investigation in a suspected bribery scheme in which he was allegedly seeking favors for awarding contracts to KPMG for working on its budget and cost cutting.

