KPMG and Equilar Partnership Brings Awareness to Boardroom Diversity

NEW YORK and REDWOOD CITY, CA, March 14, 2017 -- The KPMG Board Leadership Center and Equilar , the leading provider of board intelligence solutions, are partnering on a thought leadership series in 2017 to bring more awareness around the critical issues of corporate board composition and diversity. "The partnership with KPMG underscores our efforts to provide comprehensive research and analysis on the changing boardroom landscape, particularly with respect to composition and diversity," said Belen Gomez, Senior Director of Research and Board Services at Equilar.

