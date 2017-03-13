KPMG Analysis Validates PierPass Calc...

KPMG Analysis Validates PierPass Calculation of OffPeak Extended Gate Costs

7 hrs ago

Annual PierPass financial reviews have found that the OffPeak truck gates cost significantly more to operate than terminals recover through the Traffic Mitigation Fee charged on weekday daytime container moves. Based on its analysis of the data and methodology used by PierPass's auditors and maritime industry analysts, KPMG found that PierPass's position is well supported.

