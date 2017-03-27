Jackson Hewitt(R) Asks: "Did You Get Married or Have a Baby Last Year?"
Even if one of these life changes happened on the last day of the year, it can change your filing status for the year. For example, if you married on December 31, you can file jointly for that year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|4 hr
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar 24
|Joyornor
|1
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Mar 21
|MBinCDA
|1
|Emailing Tax Returns and Security
|Mar 21
|bcsman
|1
|Accounting Interview
|Mar 15
|Ca11MeSteve0
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|tbob282
|35
|Accounting for Store Credit
|Mar 9
|ekillian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC