Insurance Corporation of British Columbia Deploys Guidewire Solution...

Guidewire Software, Inc. , a provider of software products to Property and Casualty insurers, today announced that the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia , a provincial Crown corporation and sole provider of universal compulsory auto insurance in British Columbia , has successfully implemented Guidewire PolicyCenter as its new underwriting and policy management solution. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting member Ernst & Young LLP assisted with the implementation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.