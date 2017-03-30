Insurance Corporation of British Colu...

Insurance Corporation of British Columbia Deploys Guidewire Solution

Guidewire Software, Inc. , a provider of software products to Property and Casualty insurers, today announced that the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia , a provincial Crown corporation and sole provider of universal compulsory auto insurance in British Columbia , has successfully implemented Guidewire PolicyCenter as its new underwriting and policy management solution. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting member Ernst & Young LLP assisted with the implementation.

Chicago, IL

