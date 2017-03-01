Indonesian banks to drive loan growth: survey

State-owned lenders will remain the main drivers of the banking industry's loan growth this year, says the results of an Indonesia Banking Survey held by financial consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers . The respondents, according to the survey, project between 10 and 15 per cent of loan growth this year, in which 75 per cent of surveyed state lenders expect growth at more than 15 per cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.