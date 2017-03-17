H & R Block Inc (HRB) Given Average R...

H & R Block Inc (HRB) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Friday Mar 17 Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Shares of H & R Block Inc have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

