H&R Block and Uber Partner to Help Drivers Get Their Taxes Won

H&R Block is offering those who partner with Uber, the technology company that offers an application to connect riders with drivers, a discount on H&R Block tax preparation services and other unique benefits. People who drive with Uber in the U.S. will receive a discount of $25-off the tax preparation service or free Tax Identity Shield if they file in an H&R Block office, or discounts of up to 35 percent off tax preparation if they file with H&R Block Online.

