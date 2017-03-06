GRA To Enforce Tax Laws
The Ghana Revenue Authority is expected to enforce the tax laws in the country due to the likelihood of government broadening the tax base and focusing more on compliance. Abeku Gyan-Quansah, Manager, Tax Services at PricewaterhouseCoopers , made this known at a business breakfast meeting organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry France Ghana .
