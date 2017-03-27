Film academy will stick with accounting firm despite Oscars flub
Despite its culpability in a high-profile gaffe at this year's Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will continue working with accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, officials told members. Among other duties, the firm is responsible for organizing results and monitoring the distribution of awards at the Oscars.
