Donald Trump has a freaky theory about why the Oscars mix-up happened
This year, presenter Warren Beatty was given the wrong envelope, which contained the victor for Best Actress, La La Land's Emma Stone, instead of Best Picture. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed Wednesday that the two PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants responsible for Sunday's best picture fiasco won't be handing out any more Oscar envelopes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|7 hr
|Amanda
|159
|1120S vs Schedule C
|Mar 1
|PixelMisty
|1
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
|$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp...
|Feb 26
|george stanton
|1
|LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit
|Feb 25
|jacksonp2015
|1
|Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ...
|Feb 24
|ssmith
|2
|Convertible Bonds With Detachable Warrants
|Feb 23
|Calc678
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC