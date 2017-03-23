Dispute over Arthur Andersen legacy c...

Dispute over Arthur Andersen legacy continues

The international dispute over the rights to the Arthur Andersen name continues, with one claimant announcing expansion plans in the Americas, as former Andersen managing partners and a relative of the original firm founder weighed in. The dispute erupted earlier this month when a Paris-based firm calling itself Arthur Andersen announced it had reconstituted the network with 26 offices in 16 countries, including four locations in the United States .

