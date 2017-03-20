Despite Brexit chaos, people are more...

Despite Brexit chaos, people are more optimistic about the London tech sector than ever

Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union last summer has engulfed the UK's tech industry in confusion - with concerns over everything from visas for foreign workers to the future of funding for venture capital firms. But this hasn't dampened people's optimism about the future prospects of London, according to a new report from KPMG.

Chicago, IL

