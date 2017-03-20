Court reduces sentences of ex-PwC LuxLeaks whistleblowers

A pair of former PricewaterhouseCoopers employees received reduced prison sentences after they exposed the secret tax breaks offered by Luxembourg to some multinational companies such as Apple, Ikea, Walt Disney, PepsiCo and Microsoft's Skype. Former PwC employee Antoine Deltour received a suspended sentence last June of 12 months in prison and a 1,500-euro fine, while another former employee, Raphael Halet, received a nine-month suspended sentence and ordered to pay a 1,000-euro fine .

