Companies Grapple with Accountant Shortage
PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm, has taken action to slow employee turnover, in part with perks like flexible work hours. Above, the firm's New York offices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
|1120S vs Schedule C
|Mar 1
|PixelMisty
|1
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
|$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp...
|Feb 26
|george stanton
|1
|LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit
|Feb 25
|jacksonp2015
|1
|Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ...
|Feb 24
|ssmith
|2
|Convertible Bonds With Detachable Warrants
|Feb 23
|Calc678
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC