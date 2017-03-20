Columbia Pacific Advisors, LLC Buys Globalstar, Brookdale Senior Living, SPDR S&P Oil & ...
Seattle, WA, based Investment company Columbia Pacific Advisors, LLC buys Globalstar, Brookdale Senior Living, SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explor & Product, Bill Barrettoration, ModSys International, Halcon Resources, FLIR Systems, W&T Offshore, EMCORE, Capital Senior Living, sells Red Lion Hotels, SPDR S&P 500, Marathon Oil, Facebook, Vonage Holdings during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Columbia Pacific Advisors, LLC. As of 2016-12-31, Columbia Pacific Advisors, LLC owns 35 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
