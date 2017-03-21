City Council Meeting Preview: March 21, 2017
A meeting of the Fayetteville City Council begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2017 inside room 219 of City Hall, located at 113 W. Mountain St. in Fayetteville. Listed below are the items up for approval and links to PDF documents with detailed information on each item of business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Tue
|MBinCDA
|1
|Emailing Tax Returns and Security
|Tue
|bcsman
|1
|Accounting Interview
|Mar 15
|Ca11MeSteve0
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|tbob282
|35
|Accounting for Store Credit
|Mar 9
|ekillian
|1
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
|1120S vs Schedule C
|Mar 1
|PixelMisty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC