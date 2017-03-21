City Council Meeting Preview: March 2...

City Council Meeting Preview: March 21, 2017

A meeting of the Fayetteville City Council begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2017 inside room 219 of City Hall, located at 113 W. Mountain St. in Fayetteville. Listed below are the items up for approval and links to PDF documents with detailed information on each item of business.

