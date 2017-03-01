China closes gap with US in hi-tech innovation, survey finds

China is now closing the gap with the United States in leading the development of disruptive technology and breakthroughs, according to a new survey by KPMG. The consultancy's latest annual global technology innovation survey, which polled 841 hi-tech industry executives around the world, also identified Shanghai as the city that will rival San Francisco, along with the rest of California's Silicon Valley, as the world's leading technology innovation hub over the next four years.

