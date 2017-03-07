Chicago One Of Top 10 Up-And-Coming T...

Chicago One Of Top 10 Up-And-Coming Tech Hubs In The World

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Chicagoist

Chicago is one of the top 10 up-and-coming tech hubs in the world, according to a new report from KPMG , The report - whose title, unfortunately, includes the word "disruptive" - is based on a survey about which cities, San Francisco aside, would be "seen as a leading technology innovation hub over the next four years."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicagoist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12) Mar 3 Amanda 159
1120S vs Schedule C Mar 1 PixelMisty 1
News Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11) Feb 27 HRB Preparer 19
$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp... Feb 26 george stanton 1
LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit Feb 25 jacksonp2015 1
News Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ... Feb 24 ssmith 2
Convertible Bonds With Detachable Warrants Feb 23 Calc678 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,816 • Total comments across all topics: 279,407,882

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC