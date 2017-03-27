CFOs Spending More Time on Strategic Guidance
A new survey finds that chief financial officers are spending more than a third of their time as strategic advisers, taking on roles well beyond traditional financial management. The 2017 CFO Survey from Grant Thornton LLP also finds that 40 percent of CFOs identify strategic planning as one of their top priorities - only slightly behind more expected activities like increasing cash flow and reducing costs .
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nonprofit Accounting-Unrestricted Funds
|Tue
|Miss2Good
|1
|Chattel listing on land sale. Reduce capital ga...
|Mar 24
|Joyornor
|1
|1099-R for Deceased Person ---PLEASE HELP!
|Mar 21
|MBinCDA
|1
|Emailing Tax Returns and Security
|Mar 21
|bcsman
|1
|Accounting Interview
|Mar 15
|Ca11MeSteve0
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|tbob282
|35
|Accounting for Store Credit
|Mar 9
|ekillian
|1
