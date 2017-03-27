CFOs Spending More Time on Strategic ...

CFOs Spending More Time on Strategic Guidance

23 hrs ago

A new survey finds that chief financial officers are spending more than a third of their time as strategic advisers, taking on roles well beyond traditional financial management. The 2017 CFO Survey from Grant Thornton LLP also finds that 40 percent of CFOs identify strategic planning as one of their top priorities - only slightly behind more expected activities like increasing cash flow and reducing costs .

