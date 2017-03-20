Canada's banks leading in digital tra...

Canada's banks leading in digital transformation by embracing rivals: PwC

Canada's banks are becoming digital transformation leaders by collaborating with their fintech counterparts, according to a new report by consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers . Financially speaking, what the organization calls "the big six" are still performing very well: their consolidated revenue reached $133.6 billion in 2016, a 8.6 per cent increase from their $123.1 billion revenues in 2015.

