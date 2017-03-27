BT in urgent hunt for 'clean' auditor after 530m Italy scandal

BT Group is trying to secure the quick-fire appointment of a new auditor, two months after the emergence of a 530m accounting black hole at its business services division in Italy. Sky News has learnt that Britain's biggest telecoms and broadband provider is attempting to replace PricewaterhouseCoopers at the earliest possible opportunity - but is being hampered by rules requiring a cooling-off period for any replacement provider of audit services.

