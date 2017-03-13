Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP
Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,660,756 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 953,045 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|tbob282
|35
|Accounting for Store Credit
|Mar 9
|ekillian
|1
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
|1120S vs Schedule C
|Mar 1
|PixelMisty
|1
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
|$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp...
|Feb 26
|george stanton
|1
|LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit
|Feb 25
|jacksonp2015
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC