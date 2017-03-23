Brantano collapse puts over 1,000 job...

Brantano collapse puts over 1,000 jobs on line

Staff working at UK value footwear group Brantano are facing redundancy after the company was placed into administration, despite sustained efforts by management to make the business more commercially viable or to find a buyer. Tony Barrell and Mike Jervis of PricewaterhouseCoopers were this week appointed as joint administrators of Brantano Retail Limited.

