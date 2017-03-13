Big banks post R72.3bn in headline earnings

Big banks post R72.3bn in headline ea...

South Africa's major banks continued to post robust profits for the year ended December, despite facing economic headwinds during the period. Professional services firm PricewaterhouseCoopers on Tuesday said its analysis on the performance of the country's big banks showed that Barclays Africa, Nedbank, FirstRand and Standard Bank posted combined headline earnings of R72.3 billion on an annualised basis during the period, up 8.4 percent from the similar period last year.

