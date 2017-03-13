Be careful: Gov't warned tax on alcohol and tobacco could increase smuggling

Tax services leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Brian Denning, is warning the Government to be careful the proposed tax increases on alcohol and cigarettes do not increase smuggling of these products. Last week the finance minister, Audley Shaw, announced an increase in the special consumption tax on pure alcohol from $1,120 per litre to $1,230 per litre.

