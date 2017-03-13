Be careful: Gov't warned tax on alcohol and tobacco could increase smuggling
Tax services leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Brian Denning, is warning the Government to be careful the proposed tax increases on alcohol and cigarettes do not increase smuggling of these products. Last week the finance minister, Audley Shaw, announced an increase in the special consumption tax on pure alcohol from $1,120 per litre to $1,230 per litre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|tbob282
|35
|Accounting for Store Credit
|Mar 9
|ekillian
|1
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
|1120S vs Schedule C
|Mar 1
|PixelMisty
|1
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
|$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp...
|Feb 26
|george stanton
|1
|LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit
|Feb 25
|jacksonp2015
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC