Are College Recruiting Programs Age D...

Are College Recruiting Programs Age Discrimination?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

On Feb. 17, 2017, in Rabin v. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California ruled that job applicants could maintain a disparate impact claim under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act challenging the practice of recruiting entry-level workers mostly through a program available only to recent college graduates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12) Mar 3 Amanda 159
1120S vs Schedule C Mar 1 PixelMisty 1
News Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11) Feb 27 HRB Preparer 19
$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp... Feb 26 george stanton 1
LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit Feb 25 jacksonp2015 1
News Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ... Feb 24 ssmith 2
Convertible Bonds With Detachable Warrants Feb 23 Calc678 1
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,400 • Total comments across all topics: 279,394,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC