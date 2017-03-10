Are College Recruiting Programs Age Discrimination?
On Feb. 17, 2017, in Rabin v. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California ruled that job applicants could maintain a disparate impact claim under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act challenging the practice of recruiting entry-level workers mostly through a program available only to recent college graduates.
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
|1120S vs Schedule C
|Mar 1
|PixelMisty
|1
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
|$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp...
|Feb 26
|george stanton
|1
|LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit
|Feb 25
|jacksonp2015
|1
|Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ...
|Feb 24
|ssmith
|2
|Convertible Bonds With Detachable Warrants
|Feb 23
|Calc678
|1
