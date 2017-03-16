AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. Provides Update on 10-K Filing
AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. today stated that additional time is needed for the Company to complete its consolidated financial statements and assessment of internal controls over financial reporting for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, and, as a consequence, for the Company's auditor, KPMG LLP, to complete its audit procedures and audit of the consolidated financial statements included in the Form 10-K. Accordingly, the Company will file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 as soon as practicable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Accounting Interview
|Mar 15
|Ca11MeSteve0
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|tbob282
|35
|Accounting for Store Credit
|Mar 9
|ekillian
|1
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
|1120S vs Schedule C
|Mar 1
|PixelMisty
|1
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
|$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp...
|Feb 26
|george stanton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC