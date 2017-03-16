AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. Prov...

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. Provides Update on 10-K Filing

Thursday Mar 16

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. today stated that additional time is needed for the Company to complete its consolidated financial statements and assessment of internal controls over financial reporting for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, and, as a consequence, for the Company's auditor, KPMG LLP, to complete its audit procedures and audit of the consolidated financial statements included in the Form 10-K. Accordingly, the Company will file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 as soon as practicable.

