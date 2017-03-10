Alibaba's Jack Ma ranked No 3 in lead...

Alibaba's Jack Ma ranked No 3 in leading tech innovation survey

Jack Ma Yun, the executive chairman of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, has solidified his status as the face of China's booming information technology industry in a new KPMG survey that ranked him as the third leading innovation visionary in the world. Tesla chairman and chief executive Elon Musk and Apple chief executive Tim Cook were the only two business leaders ahead of Ma in the consultancy's latest global technology innovation survey, which polled 841 hi-tech industry executives around the world.

