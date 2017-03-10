Alibaba's Jack Ma ranked No 3 in leading tech innovation survey
Jack Ma Yun, the executive chairman of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, has solidified his status as the face of China's booming information technology industry in a new KPMG survey that ranked him as the third leading innovation visionary in the world. Tesla chairman and chief executive Elon Musk and Apple chief executive Tim Cook were the only two business leaders ahead of Ma in the consultancy's latest global technology innovation survey, which polled 841 hi-tech industry executives around the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
|1120S vs Schedule C
|Mar 1
|PixelMisty
|1
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
|$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp...
|Feb 26
|george stanton
|1
|LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit
|Feb 25
|jacksonp2015
|1
|Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ...
|Feb 24
|ssmith
|2
|Convertible Bonds With Detachable Warrants
|Feb 23
|Calc678
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC