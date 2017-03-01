7 Tweets That Ruined Careers

PricewaterhouseCoopers accountant Brian Cullinan , the man who will forever be known as the guy that mixed up the envelopes at the Oscars, was Tweeting just minutes before handing out the wrong envelope. Despite being told to stay off social media during the show, it seems Cullinan simply couldn't help Tweeting out a photo of Emma Stone just prior to the Best Picture award.

