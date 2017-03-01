7 Tweets That Ruined Careers

7 Tweets That Ruined Careers

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Benzinga

PricewaterhouseCoopers accountant Brian Cullinan , the man who will forever be known as the guy that mixed up the envelopes at the Oscars, was Tweeting just minutes before handing out the wrong envelope. Despite being told to stay off social media during the show, it seems Cullinan simply couldn't help Tweeting out a photo of Emma Stone just prior to the Best Picture award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Accounting Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1120S vs Schedule C 17 hr PixelMisty 1
News Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11) Feb 27 HRB Preparer 19
$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp... Feb 26 george stanton 1
LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit Feb 25 jacksonp2015 1
News Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ... Feb 24 ssmith 2
Convertible Bonds With Detachable Warrants Feb 23 Calc678 1
Income Tax Insolvency Worksheet Question (Nov '09) Feb 22 jtdoucet 16
See all Accounting Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Accounting Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Space Station
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,953 • Total comments across all topics: 279,248,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC