7 Tweets That Ruined Careers
PricewaterhouseCoopers accountant Brian Cullinan , the man who will forever be known as the guy that mixed up the envelopes at the Oscars, was Tweeting just minutes before handing out the wrong envelope. Despite being told to stay off social media during the show, it seems Cullinan simply couldn't help Tweeting out a photo of Emma Stone just prior to the Best Picture award.
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1120S vs Schedule C
|17 hr
|PixelMisty
|1
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
|$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp...
|Feb 26
|george stanton
|1
|LLC vs. S Corp with $10 million in profit
|Feb 25
|jacksonp2015
|1
|Kelly Akers shows WATE 6 On Your Side Consumer ...
|Feb 24
|ssmith
|2
|Convertible Bonds With Detachable Warrants
|Feb 23
|Calc678
|1
|Income Tax Insolvency Worksheet Question (Nov '09)
|Feb 22
|jtdoucet
|16
