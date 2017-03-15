20-Year PILOT is Sought for LEGOLAND ...

20-Year PILOT is Sought for LEGOLAND New York

Read more: Hudson Valley Press

Merlin Entertainments has announced it will seek a 20-year Payment in Lieu of Taxes agreement for the proposed LEGOLAND New York theme park. The 20-year PILOT agreement was suggested by the Orange County Industrial Development Agency and evaluated as part of the IDA's independent KPMG study.

