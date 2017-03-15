20-Year PILOT is Sought for LEGOLAND New York
Merlin Entertainments has announced it will seek a 20-year Payment in Lieu of Taxes agreement for the proposed LEGOLAND New York theme park. The 20-year PILOT agreement was suggested by the Orange County Industrial Development Agency and evaluated as part of the IDA's independent KPMG study.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Valley Press.
Add your comments below
Accounting Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Accounting Interview
|12 hr
|Ca11MeSteve0
|1
|Cogg Hill Camping equipment Company Practice Set (Feb '08)
|Mar 9
|tbob282
|35
|Accounting for Store Credit
|Mar 9
|ekillian
|1
|H&R Block reviews: your taxes are worth a Secon... (Mar '12)
|Mar 3
|Amanda
|159
|1120S vs Schedule C
|Mar 1
|PixelMisty
|1
|Don't Waste Your Money: H&R Block loses Refund ... (Jan '11)
|Feb 27
|HRB Preparer
|19
|$50k of inventory purchased before opening corp...
|Feb 26
|george stanton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Accounting Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC