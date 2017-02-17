What will happen to European Union na...

What will happen to European Union nationals after Brexit?

The situation is equally worrisome for the 1.2 million Britons living in various European Union countries, particularly since the European Union study was leaked , warning that "it can not ... be considered that a person who is no longer an European Union citizen will have unrestricted rights to live, work and study in the European Union, or benefit from social security arrangements such as reciprocal healthcare entitlements, unless specific provisions are made". Theresa May has complained that the club's leaders - including Angela Merkel - are blocking an immediate deal to reassure people they will not be displaced.

